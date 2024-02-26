TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy Cobb County road shut down after crash with ‘serious’ injuries, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A busy Smyrna road has been shut down early Monday after a “serious” crash, according to police.

All lanes are blocked on South Cobb Drive at King Springs Road in Cobb County on Monday.

News Chopper 2 flew over the scene on Monday and spotted several Smyrna officers in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Smyrna police told Channel 2 Action News that its traffic investigators are on scene.

Authorities have not provided details on victims and their conditions.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this collision.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

6 people arrested suspected of supplying Fentanyl to NC residents from Georgia home, sheriff says

©2023 Cox Media Group