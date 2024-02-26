TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy Cobb County road shut down after crash with ‘serious’ injuries, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A busy Smyrna road has been shut down early Monday after a “serious” crash, according to police.
All lanes are blocked on South Cobb Drive at King Springs Road in Cobb County on Monday.
News Chopper 2 flew over the scene on Monday and spotted several Smyrna officers in the area.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Smyrna police told Channel 2 Action News that its traffic investigators are on scene.
Authorities have not provided details on victims and their conditions.
It is unclear when the road will reopen.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this collision.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Cause of death released for college football player from Cobb County who collapsed during workout
- 21-year-old shot to death near Georgia State University campus, police say
- Cause of death released for college football player from Cobb County who collapsed during workout
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group