  • Toll lanes turn 1 year old -- but toll cheats are costing taxpayers, officials say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Toll lanes on I-75 in Cobb and Cherokee counties have been in place for a year now -- but toll cheats have cost taxpayers big.

    The express lanes on 75's northwest corridor have been a huge time-saver for many commuters each morning and afternoon.

    But Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned that between 6 to 7 percent of all trips go unpaid. Those violators have cost the state around $400,000 in the past year alone.

