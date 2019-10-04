Toll lanes turn 1 year old -- but toll cheats are costing taxpayers, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Toll lanes on I-75 in Cobb and Cherokee counties have been in place for a year now -- but toll cheats have cost taxpayers big.
The express lanes on 75's northwest corridor have been a huge time-saver for many commuters each morning and afternoon.
But Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned that between 6 to 7 percent of all trips go unpaid. Those violators have cost the state around $400,000 in the past year alone.
We're investigating how drivers are managing to cheat the toll lanes system and how much it costs you, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
