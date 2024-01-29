Tenants given little time to move as Cobb Co. apartments are deemed unsafe

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some residents of a Cobb County apartment complex were recently told their apartments are unsafe and they were given just a few days to move into different units.

Signs are posted on Rosemont Vinings Ridge apartments, warning residents of the danger.

The property management tells Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the issue is with the building’s foundation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cobb County officials say an insurance adjustor noticed problems on the property last week and contacted the County Development and Inspection Division.

Newell spoke with families who are moving into another building on the property.

But with the move comes higher costs and longer leases.

“We’re supposed to be out by five today. Today. And we were notified by 5 on Friday,” resident Donna B. said.

“They increased our rent. It’s a longer-term lease,” resident Maria Juliao said.

A representative for the property owner told Newell there was a water intrusion issue with the building.

TRENDING STORIES:

Some of the residents were told to move out by 5 p.m. on Monday.

Others who live on the other side of the complex say they have until Thursday.

“They are penalizing us. We’re getting a new apartment in the same complex but it’s more expensive,” resident Iban Ariza said.

“They increased our rent,” Juliao said. “It’s a longer lease term.”

“This side of the building was just told today. They were told originally that they didn’t have to leave. Now they are being told today that they have to leave,” Donna B. said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A representative from Buckingham Company said in a statement: “There was a water intrusion issue that resulted in the county asking us to move residents out of the building within 72 hours in which we responded and communicated to our residents immediately. We have the ability to relocate every resident affected to another building and have offered a transfer to a like apartment for no additional charge, fees, or change to their lease terms.”

However, some tenants have said that is not the case.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia trooper dies in line of duty while trying to make a traffic stop Georgia trooper dies in line of duty while trying to make a traffic stop

©2023 Cox Media Group