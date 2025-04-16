State Dems say police used unnecessary force during Marjorie Taylor Greene town hall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — State democrats called out Acworth police on Wednesday after people were arrested and tased at a Marjorie Taylor Greene town hall on Tuesday night.

A total of six people were removed from the town hall, and at least three were arrested. One of the men arrested remains in jail on no bond.

“They were cheered on by a crowd that told them to Tase somebody, and they did exactly what they were told to do,” state Rep. David Wilkerson told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

That was the reaction from state democrats after three people were arrested and two were tased at a Marjorie Taylor Greene town hall.

“This isn’t a political rally or a protest. I held a town hall tonight. You know who was out of line? The protestors,” Greene said after the town hall Tuesday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

However, the protests were not a surprise. Nationwide, there has been a trend of protests at town halls.

Acworth said they saw signs about a potential protest online, and the congresswoman required every attendee to show ID that they lived in her district before being allowed in.

“They weren’t protestors. They were constituents who followed the process,” Cobb County Democratic Committee Chair Essence Johnson said.

Johnson said police abused their power by using unnecessary force.

“He didn’t have to be tased and brought to the ground, and then escorted out back,” Johnson said.

In all, three people were arrested at a town hall, making news not for any policy discussions, but because of Tasings.

“If they had given another two minutes, that person would have gone. But, at the end of the day, they did nothing to de-escalate this situation,” Wilkerson said.

Greene said she planned this town hall in January to meet and speak with the people of Acworth, who are new to her district. Marjorie

©2025 Cox Media Group