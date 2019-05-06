Some Cobb County homeowners say property taxes have jumped nearly 40 percent

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County residents are starting to receive their property tax assessments, and they are not happy.
Channel 2 anchor Craig Lucie went to a Smyrna neighborhood near the Battery and one homeowner showed him how her taxes have doubled in three years.
"(It went from) $837 to $1,066 in 2016 to $2,193 in 2019, that’s more than doubled. That’s outrageous," said Carole Chlupacek.
She moved into her Smyrna home more than 20 years ago, and she says her recent tax bill is staggering.
"It’s a huge jump from one year to the other," she said.
With increases like that, Lucie reached out to the Cobb County tax assessor to have him break this down. In fact, the county released several videos to help explain these tax assessments
In one of those videos, Cobb County's tax assessor explains the confusing Homestead exemption.
"We sent out fewer increases this year than last year," Cobb County’s chief appraiser Steven White said.
But some homeowners said their assessed property value jumped on average by 37 percent.
"That can happen. Our average is about 14 percent," he said.
