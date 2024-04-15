Sewage spill no longer affecting recreational use in Lake Acworth, Cobb County officials say

ACWORTH, Ga. — If you plan on utilizing the water in Lake Acworth, it was deemed safe for recreational use after a recent sewage spill, the Cobb County Communications Department said.
County officials said a falling tree on U.S. Army Corp of Engineers property severed a small above-ground line on Friday, however, crews quickly fixed the issue immediately and conducted tests on the water quality.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The spill volume was well below 10,000 gallons, which the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) classifies as a “major spill.”
While tests were not considered to be necessary due to the amount of water affected, samples were collected as a precaution.
TRENDING STORIES:
- WATCH: Johns Creek officer, citizens perform CPR to save 81-year-old from heart attack while driving
- Invasive species of lizards that threaten native wildlife found in Georgia
- Lori and George Schappell, world’s oldest conjoined twins, dead at 62
Results showed the lake is safe for recreational activities.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group