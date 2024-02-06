Roswell pressuring federal government to fix cause of flooding

ROSWELL, Ga. — Flooding and saturation not only soaks John Hooper’s backyard in Roswell but also State Route 92.

“It’s been going on for about a year now,” Hooper told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Hooper turned to Channel 2 Action News after he said homeowners have been left in the dark regarding the timeline for repairs.

“Frustrated, very upset at times,” Hooper said.

The City of Roswell told Channel 2 that the cause of this flooding is a collapsed stormwater drain that is on federal property belonging to the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The city says when it rains, only a fraction of the water gets drained, resulting in yards and Crossville Road getting flooded.

Roswell says for several months they’ve been working with the Georgia Department of Transportation and the USPS.

However, due to the problem sitting on federal property, the fixes are done on the federal government’s timeline.

The USPS sent Channel 2 a statement saying, “We are still researching and do not have any information to share at this time.”

Roswell says USPS has completed the design for repairs and they’re preparing a proposal to begin their bidding process.

