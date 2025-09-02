Powder Springs, GDOT ask for public feedback on roundabout plan for Marietta Street intersection

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — The City of Powder Springs wants to build a roundabout as a way to make a multi-modal gateway in the city with more sidewalks and buffers between pedestrians and vehicle traffic.

According to a project presentation, the development would reconstruct the intersection of Austell-Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta Street and Siniard Street into a single-lane roundabout.

Currently, the intersection is a mix of two 12-foot travel lanes and traffic lights at the intersection, while nearby streets Equity Lane, Siniard Street and Lindley Road are stop-sign controlled, according to the city.

In addition to transforming the area into a roundabout, the project calls for making a continuous six-foot sidewalk with two-foot buffers on the south side of Marietta Street and Powder Springs Road, as well as the east side of Austell-Powder Springs Road.

The development could also include a 10-foot shared use path with another two-foot buffer where possible on the northern side of Marietta Street and Powder Springs Road and the west side of Austell-Powder Springs Road.

Powder Springs officials said that from 2020 to 2024, there were nearly 70 crashes at the intersection of Marietta Street, Austell-Powder Springs Road and Powder Springs Road, with 62% in the intersection and 36% in the immediate approaches.

The majority of the crashes were rear end and angle, according to the city.

There are also no bicycle facilities and the five-foot sidewalks in the area are not continuous.

Officials say without the project, crashes are not expected to decrease and traffic will remain unreliable, if not getting worse over time.

Based on city statements, residents have until Sunday to provide comment on the project.

To leave a comment on the proposal, residents can print and mail a comment card from the document here, or email project official Michelle McIntosh at Croy Engineering.

Anyone with questions can call the city manager’s office at 770-943-1666 or McIntosh at 678-588-1738.

