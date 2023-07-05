Potential UPS strike could impact Georgia businesses, local owners say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A potential strike by UPS workers as contract negotiations stall could have a big impact on everyone.

UPS, based in metro Atlanta’s Sandy Springs, claims the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is refusing to negotiate, but the Teamsters say UPS did not address its members’ needs.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the owners of multiple Cobb County businesses who say the strike could have an effect on business.

At Wise Ash Cigar and Spirits in Smyrna, the business owner told Channel 2 Action News that most of the cigars sold in the store are shipped through UPS.

The owners have other locations opening soon, and if the strike happens, it could impact their operations.

“We sell close to 500 boxes of cigars,” Cecilia Townsend, director of operations for Wise Ash and Spirits and Studio Cigar Lounge, told Newell. “We have every selection from mild medium full body to sweet cigars.”

The shop sells between 1,500 to 2,000 different types of cigars, and Townsend says 95% of them are shipped through UPS.

“That’s something that UPS does for us exclusively,” Townsend explained. “They offered that since they changed the age of purchasing tobacco to 21.”

As UPS workers inch closer to the possibility of a strike, with their current contract to end Aug. 1 and negotiations stalled, Townsend said the cigar industry could see a huge impact.

In Marietta, the owner of Mom and Pups told Channel 2 Action News that many of their specialty items are delivered through UPS.

“We carry a lot of specialty items for pets birthday items gotcha day items,” Christina Bryan said. “The life jackets, raincoats, cooling bandanas,” all are delivered by UPS.

She said she’s willing to run out of merchandise if there’s a strike.

“They should be rewarded and compensated for their hard work in the heat, the lightning, all of it,” Bryan said.

Satoria Boutique owner Tony Hoops, in Marietta Square, said his business will also be impacted, but he’s prepared to support UPS workers.

“The majority of everything you’re seeing [in the shop] is shipped through UPS,” Hoops told Newell. “As long as they get what they’re after, I’ll be ok with it.”

Hoops said the summer is the most challenging time of the year for his UPS driver, thanks to the heat and busy season. Hoops said his driver told him it can get as hot as 120 degrees in the back of the truck.

Until recently, UPS trucks weren’t even required to have air conditioning. It’s been a sticking point amid the negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters union.

The two sides agreed to add air conditioning on the trucks in June, but that won’t start taking effect until January 2024.

If an agreement can be reached by Aug. 1, it could mean the largest U.S. Labor strike in decades, with more than 340,000 workers potentially striking.

Negotiations have been ongoing since August 2022.

