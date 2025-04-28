Man hit watching driver perform parking lot stunts in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Marietta police department has identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run.

Police say the incident happened while drivers were doing stunts in a parking lot.

Police located the car less than 24 hours after investigators say the driver hit a 19-year-old and took off.

Exclusive video from a nearby business shows the moments leading up to the crash.

It was just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Two vehicles took turns doing donuts in the westside plaza parking lot.

As each car reached high speeds, people stood close by with cameras out, nearly getting hit.

At one point, you can see people hanging out of the window of one of the vehicles, before it speeds off.

This went on for nearly 10 minutes.

But it’s this silver infinity that police say is responsible for critically injuring Jeremias Perez.

Investigators say Perez was either standing or walking in the parking lot while the driver of the Infinity was exiting the plaza.

Police say the driver hit and dragged Perez with the car, failing to ever stop. News of what happened is a shock to business owner Colin Shirley.

“It’s devastating. It’s a young life when it comes to the cause. Preventable. But people will be reckless if they don’t have the awareness to not be,” Shirley said.

Shirley said he is always on the road, sometimes witnessing the problems behind reckless driving.

“I feel at times they can be especially, depending on the hour of the day,” Shirley said.

Investigators say they are questioning a person of interest.

Marietta police are crediting an anonymous tip they received on the ,, for locating the suspect’s car.

If you saw what happened Friday night and know who was involved, you are asked to call Marietta police. Your tip can remain anonymous.

