Police making sure businesses in Cobb County aren’t selling alcohol to minors

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is busy performing underage compliance checks on businesses throughout the county.

The checks were common prior to the pandemic, but now they are ramping back up.

“The past two weeks, we’ve checked 27 businesses,” said Detective Bruce Witt.

Employees at nine of the businesses were cited for selling alcohol to an underage person.

“Eight out of the nine businesses did not even ask for an I.D. ,” said Witt.

Police say three employees from some of the businesses didn’t have a permit to sell alcohol.

“We’ll have an underage volunteer that goes out with us. They go into the businesses, and they attempt to buy alcohol,” Witt explained.

Officers are doing the kind of work that could potentially prevent a dangerous situation.

“We all hear the tragedies of someone getting in a bad car wreck and dying and drinking underage,” said Witt.

Outside of what police are doing, an organization made up of parents is working to ensure kids make smart decisions this summer.

“We’re visible in the community definitely throughout the summer giving educational material to parents and students. If you are a drinker and have alcohol in the house put it in a place where you can lock it up don’t let kids have parties in the basement where there’s alcohol,” said LaTreece Roby, Executive Director of the Cobb Community Alliance to Prevent Substance Abuse.

