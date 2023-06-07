Plans to build a nearly 60 home subdivision in Austell move forward

AUSTELL, Ga. — The Cobb County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request by an Atlanta-based company as part of a process to build nearly 60-home subdivision in Austell on Tuesday.

The rezoning request is aimed at a series of parcels off of Maxham Road.

Drapac Investments, an international property investment company, requested rezoning for a 19.45-acre section of land in Austell to build 59 single-family homes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the materials submitted by Drapac to the county, the land would be built on what is currently an undeveloped wooded lot.

As proposed, Drapac would develop the area into a set of single-family homes, in an attached and detached subdivision.

While the rezoning was approved Tuesday, a final site plan must still be submitted to the District Commissioner.

Additionally, the investment company would have to complete a series of other checklist items to gain approval, based on the staff recommendation.

TRENDING STORIES:

On top of the site plan, Drapac would have to forego any variance requests, have a maximum density of four units per acre, all detached single-family houses, receive and submit Fire Department comments and recommendations, as well as the same from the Water and Sewer Division, Stormwater Management Division, and Georgia Department of Transportation.

The zoning files state that the locations would be developed for “affordable single-family detached or attached residential dwelling units,” including combinations of duplexes, triplexes, and quadraplexes.

Overall, the residential criteria in the materials submitted to the county say the area would be able to have up to 63 units, based on a buildout approved in March 2016.

The original proposal included 97 units, according to the documents.

According to the plan, the neighborhood would have any potential students be in the district for Mableton Elementary School, Garrett Middle School, and South Cobb High School.

As far as build and aesthetic, the “architectural language” of the proposal lists Modern Farmhouse and Craftsman style designs for the homes, according to a render packet received on May 18.

While the rezoning was approved on Tuesday, a final consideration will be before the Cobb County Board of Commissioners on June 20.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Tree crashes through roof of woman's home in Southwest Atlanta

©2022 Cox Media Group