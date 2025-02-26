Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-75 NB in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes on Interstate 75 northbound at Barrett Parkway in Cobb County.

The causes of the crash are not yet known.

The Cobb County Police Department told Channel 2 Action News “There is an accident involving a mobile home that is now blocking the roadway. Efforts are being made to clear the roadway as quickly as possible.”

They’re recommending drivers look for alternate routes.

