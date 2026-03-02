Motorcyclist dies in crash near Cobb elementary school

MARIETTA, Ga. — A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation in Cobb County.

Authorities said it happened on Sunday, March 1, at about 6:24 p.m. in front of 3055 Ebenezer Road. That’s the address of Addison Elementary School.

Nicholas Karantonis, 31, of Roswell, was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson FHX southbound on Ebenezer Road as Thomas Coe, 82, was driving a 2010 Honda Accord northbound on Ebenezer Road. Cheryl Coe, 81, and Scott Coe, 49, were riding in the car.

Investigators say the collision happened when the motorcycle crossed into the northbound lane. The driver lost control, and the motorcycle slid into the path of the car.

Karantonis was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving effort, Cobb PD said. The car’s occupants were taken to the WellStar Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with further information about the crash is asked to contact Cobb PD Selective Traffic Enforcement Program at 770-499-3987.

The crash remains under investigation.

Next of kin has been notified, Cobb PD said.

