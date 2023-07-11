Motorcyclist dies after hitting car on busy Marietta Road, sliding into stopped SUV, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man has died after hitting two vehicles Monday afternoon, Marietta police say.

According to the Marietta Police Department, a 2017 Kawasaki ZX1000 traveling westbound on Delk Road, when a 2023 Toyota Camry was exiting Delk Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle.

Police said, the motorcyclist tried to avoid the crash but ended up colliding with the Toyota Camry causing the motorcyclist to completely lose control of the bike.

Marietta officials said the motorcycle and the driver slid across the eastbound lanes of Delk Road where it hit a stopped 2013 Infiniti FX.

The driver of the motorcyclist whose identity was not released was taken to WellStar Kennestone Reginal Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact N. St. Onge at 770-794-5352.

