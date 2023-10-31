Mom still pushing for charges 5 months after 15-year-old shot to death at sleepover

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been five months since a 15-year-old boy was shot to death at a sleepover and no one has been charged.

Charles “CJ” Brown was killed at a friend’s home in May.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been reporting on the teen’s death for months as his mother fights to get justice for her son.

Sieden was at the Cobb County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, where Ashley Heard, Brown’s mother, was invited to a private meeting with the county’s top prosecutor, Flynn Broady.

Heard had previously written an email to the D.A. accusing prosecutors and detectives of not taking her son’s death seriously.

Heard couldn’t discuss the specifics of the meeting, but said she was relieved.

“He gave me some much-needed reassurance for sure,” Heard said.

Heard said investigators botched the investigation into her son’s death from the beginning. She said an investigator told her that her son had been playing with a gun when he accidentally shot himself.

But his mother dismissed that theory because she said her son had been to a shooting range numerous times and knew how to safely handle a gun.

“It’s just my natural instinct as a mom to not let it be swept under the rug, no matter what had to have happened,” Hear said.

Heard kept pushing for answers and eventually through her own open records request, she was able to obtain the autopsy report. Seiden also obtained a copy of the report, which clearly states that on May 28, Brown died after someone shot him in the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Seiden reached out to the Cobb County police and the Cobb County D.A.’s office. Both spokespeople declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigations.

Over the summer, police arrested and charged Brown’s friend, who was inside the house, but prosecutors declined to pursue charges, citing a lack of evidence.

Mother says ‘things aren't adding up’ in investigation of teen killed at Cobb sleepover

