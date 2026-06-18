Metro Atlanta apartment floods when it rains. Family says complex management offers little help

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County couple says their apartment floods when it rains, but said management isn’t doing much to help.

“I’m terrified of the rain. I’m already getting anxious,” Patricia Mattox told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

“We’re up all night watching the water making sure it doesn’t come back into the house,” Bruce Mattox said.

The Mattox family said they saw the worst of it on Memorial Day weekend.

“Our whole apartment was flooded except for my grandson’s bedroom,” she said.

They said they are left with little to no help from management at the Advenir at Winterset Apartments where they said several ground level units flooded.

“Carpet was left soaking wet. No fans were put in there, then it dried for four or five days,” she said.

Patricia Mattox said she wears rain boots in and outside their home and is left sweeping water out of the back porch area into a bucket.

“Flooding is just the drainage system here,” Bruce Mattox said.

They said maintenance cleared debris from two drains near their home, but they want a permanent fix.

“The manager called me she said someone was coming out yesterday. No one ever came. I just want what we pay for. I just want to live in peace,” she said.

An apartment representative sent a statement, discussing their response to water intrusion:

The area experienced significant rainfall during that period. While we cannot discuss a specific resident’s work order history or account details, we can reaffirm our standard process for responding to reports of water intrusion. When water intrusion is reported, our team works to remove any standing water, place drying equipment as needed, and assess the affected area. If additional damage is identified, we coordinate directly with the resident to schedule any necessary follow-up repairs. We take these concerns seriously and remain committed to working with residents to resolve maintenance issues appropriately. We are happy to schedule a time with the resident in question to review any additional concerns they may have. Our goal is always to respond quickly, minimize disruption, and ensure any necessary repairs are handled appropriately. — Chief Marketing Officer for Advenir AZORA Joe Mendez

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group