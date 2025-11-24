Marietta History Center launches online collections database full of historic curiosities

MARIETTA , Ga. — The Marietta History Center has launched a new online collections database, making thousands of artifacts, photographs and archival treasures accessible to the public from anywhere in the world.

This user-friendly platform allows history enthusiasts, students and researchers to explore the museum’s extensive collections by searching keywords, browsing categories and viewing detailed images and descriptions.

“Sharing our collection online is an exciting milestone in expanding access to Marietta’s history,” said Christa McCay, collections manager at the Marietta History Center.

“With our 30th anniversary approaching in early 2026, this launch fulfills a long-held goal — to make our community’s stories accessible anytime, anywhere,” she added.

Museum staff have been diligently working to digitize and catalog artifacts, ensuring their preservation for future generations.

The database is part of the Center’s mission to ignite curiosity about Marietta’s history by connecting people through compelling stories and engaging experiences.

The database will expand as new information and materials are added. This will offer history buffs new opportunities for discovery with every visit.

Community members are encouraged to explore the collection and celebrate the city’s story through this new digital resource.

For more information about the center and its events, visit the Marietta History Center online or on social media.

