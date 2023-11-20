Marietta Eagle Scout provides kits to officers to help people with special needs ‘keep calm’

MARIETTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta teenager is leading the way and giving police officers resources to help people with special needs.

Elijah,17, is a part of the Marietta Scout’s Troop 2000.

He recently completed his Eagle Scout project by developing packets he calls Mia Keeps Calm Kits.

The sensory kits are named after Elijah’s 14-year-old sister, Mia, who has autism.

On Monday, with help from Cobb County’s Scout Troop, the high school senior delivered 50 kits to the Marietta Police Department.

The kits were given to the police department as a response tool to help children in an emergency. They’re full of items to help people with intellectual disabilities during interactions with police.

“I hope my kits will bring awareness and kindness to kids like my little sister,” Elijah said.

