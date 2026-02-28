Man pleads guilty to extorting, cyberstalking young people, including 1 from Georgia

ATLANTA — An Alabama man pled guilty this week to charges of computer fraud, extortion and cyberstalking after hijacking social media accounts belonging to hundreds of young victims across several states, including Georgia, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, said in a statement on Feb. 27.

The victims include a 20-year-old woman from Kennesaw.

Jamarcus Mosley, 22, of Mobile, Alabama, used social media accounts to access private images and videos, threatening to release the material if victims did not comply with his demands for money or sexually explicit content.

The investigation revealed that Mosley hijacked Snapchat, Instagram and other accounts by impersonating friends and stealing recovery passcodes.

The case, investigated by the Kennesaw Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service, involved victims across multiple states including Georgia, Florida and Illinois.

The scheme operated from at least April 2022 to May 2025 and targeted teens and young adults, including minors. According to federal prosecutors, Mosley used various methods to take over Snapchat and Instagram accounts, including pretending to be a friend or tricking victims into sharing recovery passcodes.

After gaining control, he threatened to lock victims out of their accounts or release private material unless they provided money or more sexually explicit videos.

Mosley often contacted victims using accounts belonging to their actual friends, authorities said. In April 2022, he used an Instagram account belonging to a high school friend to contact a 20-year-old woman in Kennesaw.

After obtaining her Snapchat recovery passcode, he accessed her private nude videos and images. Mosley then sent the woman a message containing her own private content and threatened that he had 65 more videos and a picture ready to be posted, officials said.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg described the defendant as a threat to families.

“Mosley is the dangerous online stranger who every parent fears,” Hertzberg said. “By exploiting the trust of teens and young adults, Mosley hacked into their accounts to steal intimate and sexually suggestive images and extort them over a three-year period. This cruel, calculated scheme is the latest reminder that everyone must exercise great care with whom they interact online.”

In December 2022, Mosley hacked the Snapchat account of an 18-year-old woman in Florida and taunted her by asking if he should post her stolen nude images. When the victim did not comply with his demands to send additional photos, Mosley posted the stolen images publicly.

Mosley also targeted a 17-year-old victim in Illinois by tricking her into sharing her “My Eyes Only” passcode on Snapchat. He later used her account to contact her 13-year-old sister and sent a Snapchat map to the younger girl to demonstrate that he knew her location. Though the 17-year-old created a new account to communicate with him as demanded, Mosley continued to threaten her when she refused to use the new account.

Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger noted the impact of these crimes on young people.

“This case highlights the serious and devastating impact cyber exploitation can have on victims, especially young people,” Westenberger said. “Mosley deliberately manipulated and extorted individuals during what should have been one of the safest and most secure times of their lives. It is deeply disturbing that someone would believe they could carry out such calculated and predatory acts without consequence.”

Sentencing for the 22-year-old Mobile, Alabama, resident is scheduled for May 27 at 2 p.m. before U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group