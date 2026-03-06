Man dies when vehicle hits tree in Cobb County crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in a single-vehicle crash just off of a busy Cobb County road.

The Cobb County PD Selective Traffic Enforcement Program said the crash happened at 7:18 a.m. March 3 on Powers Ferry Road south of its intersection with Terrell Mill Road.

Investigators said Cid Oliviera, 52, of Marietta, was driving a burgundy 2016 Kia Optima southbound on Powers Ferry Road when, for reasons unknown, he left his lane, crossed two lanes of traffic, drove onto a sidewalk and hit a tree. The Kia spun and stopped on the sidewalk.

Oliviera was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital.

His next of kin has been notified.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County PD S.T.E.P. Unit at (770) 499-3987.

