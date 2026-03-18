Mableton shooting victim struck while holding toddler at gas station

MABLETON, Ga. — A man is behind bars after police say he shot someone at a gas station last week.

The Cobb County Police Department announced the arrest of Delanee M. Dorsey, captured Monday, after he shot a man at a Texaco gas station in Mableton a few days earlier.

Channel 2 Action News reported when the shooting happened on March 13 around 12:39 p.m.

According to an arrest warrant, Dorsey shot the victim while he was holding his toddler at the gas station.

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Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Dorsey, ran from the scene before they arrived.

On Monday night, officers saw a vehicle driven by Dorsey and he was taken into custody at a shopping center parking lot without incident.

Jail records show Dorsey faces charges for aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during commission of a crime and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

He remains in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond, police said.

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