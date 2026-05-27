Mableton, Cobb County reach government services agreement

MABLETON, Ga. — The Cobb County Commission and City of Mableton were able to reach an agreement for providing essential services to the city.

The announcement that a deal was reached between the county and city signaled the end of a months-long process as city and county representatives negotiated cost, services and operations.

Cobb County Commission Chair Lisa Cupid said in a statement that both parties were able to find a “mutually beneficial path forward” and the residents living there.

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“This agreement provides stability, avoids disruptions to public safety and essential services, as Mableton moves forward,” Cupid said. “I appreciate the efforts of the mediators, attorneys, elected officials and staff who dedicated many hours to these discussions and remained focused on finding long-term solutions.”

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens also shared the news, saying the agreement meant Mableton had law enforcement, transportation and stormwater service needs covered through their deal with the county.

" These agreements represent the culmination of more than a year of negotiations focused on ensuring stability, continuity, and long-term collaboration for our residents," Owens said. “Most importantly, these agreements ensure that public safety services will continue uninterrupted as Mableton progresses.”

Now that the two municipal governments have reached an accord, the agreement will need to be approved in formal votes by both the Cobb County Board of Commissioners and Mableton City Council.

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