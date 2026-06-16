Mableton to build 200+ homes for teachers, firefighters and workforce

MABELTON, Ga. — Many hardworking Americans can’t afford to buy their own home.

That will soon change for some families in the City of Mableton. More than 200 mixed-income homes will be built.

The unique project will help people who make too much money for affordable housing but can’t afford market-rate housing.

What was once considered a troubled area with low-income apartments nearly 10 years ago has a new lease on life.

“I challenged our Mableton Development Authority to go out and make sure you find developers and builders that will focus on workforce housing,” Mableton mayor Michael Owens said.

The homes are meant for teachers, firefighters, and others in the workforce along Factory Shoals Road.

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“For those people who are actively working but make too much money for traditional affordable housing, but not enough for market-rate housing,” Owens said.

A portion of the land will be developed into Creekside Village at Factory Shoals.

“They are a mix of townhomes, plenty of single-family homes. There’s amenities and trails,” Owens said.

Some of the smaller homes will start at $250,000.

The City of Mableton will connect families to down payment assistance and credit repair resources.

“We have to provide an opportunity to people who get up like you and I, every day, and go to work to be able to afford housing,” Owens said. “By 2027, we want to have people living in these homes. They are going to be phased over time, so they won’t all be available immediately.”

The city will announce more information about how to take advantage of this opportunity later in the year.

There will also be room for future retail development and a Mableton healthcare center.

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