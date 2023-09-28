Landscaping company repairing home after Channel 2 investigation on gravel truck crashing into home

ATLANTA — A Mableton landscaping company is helping one man pick up the pieces after seeing his story on Channel 2 Action News.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln reported during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Tuesday that Scottie Dennis bought 16 tons of gravel to be delivered to his home. When it arrived, the dump truck carrying it crashed into his home instead.

The driver of the dump truck was uninsured, leaving Dennis, a disabled veteran on a fixed income, holding the bill.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For eight weeks, Dennis says his home has been in disrepair with a hole covered in a tarp and fallen bricks. He says while the driver was unloading the gravel his brakes gave out and he crashed into the house.

The driver was an independent contractor who did not work for the landscaping company.

The owner of the company told Lincoln that he has now filed an insurance claim with his insurance provider since his company contracted the driver.

MORE STORIES FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:

Dennis says this news is a relief.

“I’m thinking about my mom’s legacy how hard she worked and the sacrifices she made to maintain this property,” he said. “It’s more of a sentimental property than something you want to look at make a profit off of.”

Dennis says he met with the company on Wednesday afternoon and hopes repairs will begin in the coming weeks.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Homeowner says dump truck filled with gravel crashed into his house, causing major damage The homeowner said he'd ordered 16 tons of gravel to be delivered to his house, but when it arrived, everything went wrong.

©2023 Cox Media Group