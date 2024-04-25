Kennesaw State University names new dean of engineering college

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Kennesaw State University has named engineering leader, researcher, and practitioner Lawrence Whitman as dean of the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (SPCEET).

Whitman will begin his new role on July 1.

He is currently the dean of the Donaghey College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

“Dr. Lawrence Whitman brings a unique blend of experience and expertise to our University,” said Kennesaw State President Kathy Schwaig. “His insights gained from years of industry practice as an engineer, coupled with his leadership in higher education, will enrich our engineering programs and further our commitment to excellence in STEM education.”

SPCEET is Georgia’s second-largest engineering college with nearly 5,000 students.

“The Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology is well-positioned to make a significant impact on Georgia and the nation,” Whitman said. “I am thrilled to lead the team of faculty and staff to propel the college forward and improve the lives of our students and the community at large.”

