Kennesaw Mountain announces entry fee starting next month

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Starting next month, those visiting Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will have to pay to park there.
The 2,965 acre park, popular for its trails, views and Civil War history, will implement a $5 fee for visitors at all park parking lots on Nov. 13, officials announced Tuesday.
Those who frequent Kennesaw Mountain can purchase an annual pass for $40. Federal passes that work at all national parks will also be accepted, authorities said.
Visitors can purchase passes online starting Nov. 8, or at the park’s Visitor Center beginning Nov. 13, the announcement said.
The Visitor’s Center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park opens each day at 6:30 a.m. and closes at 6:30 p.m. during standard time and at 8:30 p.m. during daylight savings time, according to the park’s website.
The park has 10 parking lots with a total of 560 parking spaces. The parking lot at the top of the mountain is closed on weekends and holidays, when the park’s shuttle is in service to drive visitors to the top.
