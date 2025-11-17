Power restored to Kennesaw City Hall

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw City Hall experienced a power outage for a few hours Monday that impacted some city services.

The city government’s social media reported at a little past 2 p.m. that the power was restored and all services are operational.

The city previously said the outage at city hall had impacted court services, finance and administration, and police administration, limiting their operations.

The city said Georgia Power worked to restore electricity to the affected areas.

Despite the outage, the city said emergency services remained fully operational.

