Kennesaw church raises $20K to help those in need of food amid SNAP delay

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw Methodist Church has raised $20,000 to support families who lost their SNAP benefits, with food distribution set for Saturday morning.

Anyone who drives by the church can see help for families who lost their SNAP benefits is right behind the church doors.

The initiative began last Sunday when the pastor of Kennesaw Methodist Church asked the congregation for help.

Within days, the church raised $10,000, which was matched by other funds, totaling $20,000. Volunteers have packed 100 bags of food to be distributed to those in need.

“Right now, with the gap in the benefits, we want to fill that gap,” said Rev. Alex Stroud, the senior pastor at Kennesaw Methodist Church.

They quickly transformed this room that sat empty into a food pantry.

“We were here a little bit after 8:30 this morning to start packing 100 food bags,” said Jeremy Wren, the coordinator of the effort.

“It says that people are seeing the need in the community and they really want to reach into the lived of their neighbors and do some good,” Stroud said.

The food bags, which include items like chili, fruit, green beans, cereal and rice, will be distributed to the community at 10 a.m. Saturday.

If you would like to help the church in its outreach effort, call 770-428-1543 or email the church at office@kennesawmc.org

