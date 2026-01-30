Hundreds of Cobb County students protest ICE with school walkout

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Students at several metro Atlanta high schools walked out of class Friday afternoon to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations happening across the country.

Hundreds of students left their classrooms during the last period at Osborne High School in Cobb County, marching from the school’s front entrance into the parking lot while chanting and holding signs. Some of the signs referenced ICE, though not all could be shown.

Students said the protest was organized by students themselves, not outside groups. That clarification came after school administrators sent a letter to parents stating an outside organization may have been recruiting students to participate.

“No justice, no peace. We want ICE off our streets,” students could be heard chanting during the walkout.

Several students said they understood they could face disciplinary consequences but felt the protest was worth it.

“Honestly, what’s happening is really sick and it’s heartbreaking,” one student said.

Student Jacqueline Gonzalez said her parents were aware she planned to participate and supported her decision.

“I’m out here because as a community, we need to worry about not just immigrants, but everybody,” Gonzalez said. “It’s not fair that my mom is living her normal life, being scared to get caught by ICE. It’s not fair.”

The Cobb County School District released a statement reminding families that students who violate the district’s Code of Conduct by leaving class or disrupting the instructional day could face consequences. Those consequences may include out-of-school suspension and the possible loss of parking privileges, sports, and extracurricular activities.

Another student said the protest aligned with lessons taught in school.

“They educated us to be aware of our surroundings and what the country is going through,” the student said. “And for them to say you can’t leave school — it doesn’t make sense.”

District officials said four other schools in Cobb County had planned to take part in Friday’s student-led protests.

