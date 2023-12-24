House near Roswell destroyed by fire that started in chimney, fire department says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fire destroyed a home near Roswell on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on Loch Highland Pass NE, when they arrived the house was fully involved in a fire.
According to the Cobb County Fire Department (CCFD), their preliminary report suggests the fire started in the chimney.
No one was injured in the fire and the owner was able to rescue two dogs and safely escape the house.
CCFD says the house is a total loss.
