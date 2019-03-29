MARIETTA, Ga. - Traffic is backed up for miles as a standoff on I-75 SB comes to an end.
Channel 2's Mark Arum has been following this situation since it began just before 9:30 a.m. Police have all lanes blocked at Windy Hill Road as they surrounded a car with an armed driver inside. Police say the man is a suspect in an armed robbery of a Walmart on Cobb Parkway.
Around 11 a.m., police took the suspect inside the car into custody.
They are now working to reopen all the lanes as quickly as possible, but traffic is still backed up at least 10 miles.
All traffic was being diverted at I-285 until around 10:55 a.m., when police blocked all lanes onto I-285 as well. After the suspect was captured, the lanes to I-285 were reopened.
If you are looking to avoid the delays, here are some alternate routes:
The NW Express Lanes will remain southbound throughout this situation. GDOT says it would usually close the lanes at 11 a.m. to begin the reversal to northbound, but today it will leave the lanes southbound until this situation wraps up. Drivers can also use Cobb Parkway/Hwy 41 and Atlanta Road to get around the backups.
