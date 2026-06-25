Georgia man accused of hiding in dumpster after driving away from hit-and-run

KENNESAW, Ga. — A Cobb County man is accused of hitting another car, then driving away, but when police found him, he wasn’t in a vehicle anymore.

Francis Xavior Carney is accused of improperly changing lanes, hitting another car, then popping a U-turn and speeding off in the opposite direction on Barrett Parkway.

The other driver followed Carney down Barrett Parkway until Carney parked on Roberts Court in Kennesaw, then ran away.

When police arrived at the Roberts Court location, they started searching for Carney and said they eventually found him hiding in a dumpster.

Carney is facing charges of hit-and-run, improper lane change without using a turn signal and obstructing or hindering law enforcement by hiding from police.

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