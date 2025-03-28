Former Cobb deputy faked multiple sclerosis to get donations, prosecutors say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Cobb County sheriff’s deputy has now been indicted on fraud charges after prosecutors say he faked being sick.

Cobb County District Attorney Sonya Allen’s office confirmed on Friday that Mark Ryan Hampton, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of violation of oath by a public officer and violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The indictment says that in Nov. 2021, the sheriff’s office received several complaints about a social media account associated with Hampton.

It goes on to allege that Hampton defrauded people and organizations by claiming he had multiple sclerosis and associated complications to get money and gifts. It’s unclear how much money he received.

Hampton was arrested in June 2022.

“This indictment reflects our commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that public trust is maintained. He betrayed that trust by deceiving others for personal gain. No one should ever feel they are above the law,” said Cobb County District Attorney Sonya F. Allen.

