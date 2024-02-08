First Black Cobb County manager remembered during celebration of life

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Family, friends, and law enforcement officials along with local and state leaders honored the life of Cobb County’s first Black county manager.

Echoes of the significant life David Hankerson led, could be heard throughout Turner Chapel AME Church in Cobb County.

Hankerson passed away from cancer, but it’s a fight his family says God won, in the end.

Hankerson was a man of faith, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a veteran, and a leader.

“This giant of a man did not see color. He saw diversity and unity,” Tabatha Crawford Roberts said as she shared memories about her uncle during his celebration of live service.

“He was a giant and had tremendous reach and for him to serve in our county for 24 years says a lot about him personally,” Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said.

Hankerson was known as “Mr. Hankerson” or simply “Mr. H.”

For 24 years, he transformed Cobb County into a rapidly growing metropolitan county.

“He did bring a lot of development to the area And the safety village was one of the biggest accomplishments,” Tiffany Ephom, who worked under Hankerson’s leadership, said.

One of Mr. Hankerson’s greatest accomplishments was how he made people feel, including those under his leadership.

“I admired him so much he made me really feel important,” Terri Carter said.

Even outside of work, Mr. Hankerson served the people of Cobb County, giving community members fruits and vegetables from his very own garden.

His hard work didn’t go unnoticed.

He received a number of awards while serving his country and many more throughout his accomplished career.

Hankerson leaves behind a wife of nearly 50 years, children, grandchildren, and so many more loved ones.

