Fire causes HazMat situation at biochemical company; 400 people evacuated

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters were called to a Cobb County building Tuesday morning in response to a HazMat situation.
Cobb County spokesperson Denell Boyd told Channel 2 Action News there was a fire at the CryoLife building on Roberts Boulevard, but it has since been put out. HazMat crews were called to help out.
The building's receptionist said 400 people inside were evacuated. The company does biochemical research.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for LIVE coverage
BREAKING:— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) November 5, 2019
Dozens of fire officials are on the scene of a Hazmat situation in Cobb County.
I'm gathering details now.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Ai4dwK5WW8
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}