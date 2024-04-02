Family of woman killed in Cobb crash, injured child found in trunk of car speaks out

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive we heard from the family of a 55-year-old woman killed in a deadly crash. Several children were hurt and Good Samaritans rescued one child from the trunk of the car.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the crash scene on Factory Shoals Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“She was our rock. She was everything to us,” Shana Williamson, the victim’s daughter said.

“She had six kids but there wasn’t a day that went by that she didn’t speak to each of us,” Dejournae Williamson said.

Slyvia Williamson’s family says she took pride in being a mother and a grandma to nearly 20 grandkids.

“She lived life to the fullest. She was always happy... so giving and loving to everyone she met,” Shana Williamson said.

“It’s still hard for us to believe what we are going through,” Dejournae Williamson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Slyvia Willaimson lost control of her car along Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County nearly one month ago.

Willaimson’s daughters told me they think she suffered from a medical emergency, but aren’t sure.

“She had glanced over at my mom and saw that she was just like, she didn’t look herself,” Shana Williamson said.

Two of the victim’s daughters and her three grandchildren were injured in the crash.

The victim’s daughter and granddaughter remain in the hospital.

Witnesses say they broke through the back seat of the car and pulled the victim’s granddaughter from the trunk.

The victim’s daughters told Newell their sisters don’t remember anything.

“We have heard that, but we are not sure how that came about that she ended up in that space,” Shana Williamson said.

As the family tries to heal, medical bills, living expenses and funeral costs are piling up.

“Helping them navigate through this new life, they are going to be displaced because my mom is gone,” Shana Williamson said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Williamson’s daughters told Newell they just told their sister about what happened. She is in the hospital with a head injury. The victim’s 8-year-old granddaughter is still in the hospital recovering.

Police told Newell they are still investigating the crash, which includes looking into the situation regarding the 8-year-old.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Businesses affected by Cheshire Bridge Road closing frustrated over delays

©2023 Cox Media Group