Family takes annual trip to Truist Park in remembrance of daughter

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Truist Park has a special place in every Braves fan’s heart.

For one family, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims met from South Carolina, making the pilgrimage there is unforgettable.

Father and son walked into the Braves Clubhouse store together, an experience they had.

“The tour today was just magic. I felt like I was Michael again, attending through the eyes of a ten-year-old boy,” Josh Johnson said.

Josh Johnson and his son, Michael, are from Columbia, South Carolina. They’re on a family trip to see Truist Park for the first time.

The father and son sat in the dugout together and walked on the field together.

“It was honestly magical. As someone who believes in letting life take your breath away, I got my breath taken away walking on that field,” John Johnson described.

They were at the clubhouse store, buying an Acuña jersey. As for mom and sister, they were at the mall.

Madelyn, Michael’s other little sister would be there too. But there was the cancer, the Wilms tumor. She was only six.

“It is the most important thing to me, to do things like this as a family, to get out and splurge on experiences, to get out and live and do things...especially in her memory. As a family to spend time together and build these memories,” Josh Johnson explained.

It’s now the second anniversary of Madelynn’s passing. Every year, the family takes a trip in her honor.

This year, they’re experiencing the home of the Braves.

It’s hard for Michael to talk about his little sister, but he had this to say about his day with dad.

“It was quite fun, quite indescribable,” Michael Johnson said.

