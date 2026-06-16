Driver with 4 children inside flips SUV after attempting to avoid checkpoint, police say

AUSTELL, Ga. — Austell police have launched a review of a PIT maneuver performed during a pursuit that ended with an SUV flipping over while four children were inside.

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The investigation follows a crash that occurred after officers attempted to stop a driver at a traffic safety checkpoint.

Police identified the driver as Carlos Rubio. Police say Rubio made a U-turn to avoid the checkpoint and failed to stop when officers attempted a traffic stop.

“The only person that knew there were children in that car when this was happening was the driver,” Austell Police Capt. Tim Allen said.

According to police, Rubio was driving a Jeep with heavily tinted windows. Officers say they later discovered that all four children inside were not properly secured in child safety seats.

“The actions that he took — not stopping on the lawful traffic stop and proceeding the way he did — put those kids at risk, not us ending that pursuit,” Allen said.

Police said that if Rubio had stopped at the checkpoint, officers would have addressed the child safety concerns.

“We would’ve pulled the car over, called the mother, and had them bring child safety seats,” Allen said.

Allen said the department’s pursuit policy generally limits chases to cases involving serious crimes.

“It’s basically forcible felonies — homicide, rape, aggravated assault — things of that nature. We have to be able to articulate that crime in order for us to pursue,” Allen said.

Rubio is facing several charges, including aggravated assault against an officer.

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Police also defended the use of the PIT maneuver, saying department policy allows officers to use the tactic when they can articulate a risk to the public.

“Our policy is pretty straightforward with that. If they can articulate the risk to the public and the officer used their discretion to end that, they can use the PIT maneuver,” Allen said.

The department said both the pursuit and use of force are now under review.

“We are going to make sure we review incident reports, supplements, body camera video, radio transmissions, witness statements. We have the utmost accountability, consistency and transparency, both internally and externally, in everything we do,” Allen said.

Police said the traffic safety checkpoint had been advertised as required by state law and that a large message board was visible to approaching drivers.

Investigators also said Rubio had an active warrant for violating probation at the time of the incident.

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