Driver killed after tractor-trailer hits guardrail, overturns along I-75 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police say a man is dead after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned early Friday morning.

The wreck happened along the exit ramp from I-75 at Wade Green Road just before 6 a.m.

Investigators said the tractor-trailer driven by Jeffrey Tanke, 63, of Wood Lake, Minnesota, hit the guardrail and rolled onto its side.

Tanke was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Cobb County Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 770-499-3987.

