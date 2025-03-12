‘Dangerous predator’ arrested at park near children in Smyrna, police say

SMYRNA, Ga. — A convicted registered sex offender, who is listed as a sexually dangerous predator on the GBI’s sex offender registry, is back in jail.

Skylar Johnson is charged with child molestation and accused of giving a false name and birthdate to Smyrna police.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they were called to Riverline Park on Feb. 27 after parents called 911.

Johnson is accused of performing a sex act on himself about 15 to 20 feet away from children, according to the arrest warrant.

Parents told police they approached Johnson after they noticed him acting strangely near their children.

“The parents definitely noticed that something was wrong. They immediately called police we immediately responded. Luckily, the parents were paying attention and supervising the children,” said Meredith Holt who is the Public Information Officer for the Smyrna Police Department.

Investigators say parents provided police with evidence of what happened.

“There were multiple parents on scene and they had taken video footage,” said Holt.

Police say it was initially difficult to get accurate information from police regarding who he really was.

“He was still at the park and they questioned him and he provided them with a false name and false date of birth.

Even with the false name and birthdate they were able to track this person to his real name and they determined that he is a registered sex offender,” said Holt.

Johnson was convicted of attempted statutory rape, attempted child molestation and other crimes in fulton county. His criminal background dates back to 2013.

In Georgia, a sexually dangerous predator is an offender who is at risk of committing sexually dangerous offenses in the future.

You can find a find registered sex offenders near you at the following link https://gbi.georgia.gov/services/georgia-sex-offender-registry

