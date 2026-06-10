Convicted felon found with nearly 80 grams of cocaine, firearm during metro Atlanta traffic stop

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man pulled over in Cobb County for an illegal license plate cover was then accused of drug trafficking.

Officers pulled Jose Millan on over Cobb Parkway for a license plate cover, then found a weapon and drugs in his vehicle.

During the interaction, officers found a gun within arm’s reach in the car.

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When officers searched the vehicle, arrest warrants say Millan was found to have a digital scale, vacuum sealer, drug-packaging materials, 78 grams of cocaine and $552 dollars in cash.

A follow-up search warrant was obtained for Millan’s apartment, where officers found another kilogram of cocaine, 27 grams of methamphetamine and $26,000 in cash.

The arrest warrants show that Millan is a convicted felon, so his possession of a firearm led to an additional charge.

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