Convicted child molester spotted parked near Cobb daycare

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted sex offender is back in jail after being spotted near a daycare in Cobb County.

Police say a grocery store employee observed Trevaughn McFadden performing a sex act in his car while watching children at a daycare across the street.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to customers at the Food Depot where the incident occurred.

“I thank God for her that she was very observant because if she wasn’t out looking or watching, we would’ve never, nobody would’ve known this man was watching children at the daycare,” Angela Williams said.

McFadden, who was convicted of child molestation in 2018, parked his car 68 feet away from the daycare, according to police.

The grocery store employee reported that McFadden greeted her before driving off, and she managed to take a picture of his vehicle.

Police were able to track him down and arrest him.

“It makes me scared for these children,” Williams said. “How can we protect our children if you got people out here getting out and going back to offending?”

McFadden is facing charges for being too close to a daycare, although he is not facing charges for the act the employee reported seeing.

