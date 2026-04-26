Construction begins on National Women’s Soccer League team training facility in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — AMB Sports and Entertainment owner and chairman Arthur M. Blank, National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman and Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin were among the dignitaries present for the ceremonial groundbreaking, kicking off construction for the NWSL training ground in Marietta on Friday.

The 38,000-square-foot NWSL Atlanta 2028 Training Ground facility will include four fields and two half-pitches for training. The site on Franklin Gateway SE is across from the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex.

The property was previously owned by the city of Marietta. As Channel 2 Action News reported in March, the city council voted unanimously to accept a deal from AMBSE for the property. The city will get in return 10 acres of undeveloped land that AMBSE already owns in the area.

AMB Sports and Entertainment plans to officially open the training facility ahead of the club’s debut season.

“Today is an exciting milestone in our club’s history. I want to thank the many people who have been part of this journey from Marietta Mayor Tumlin and the City Council of Marietta to the AMBSE leadership team and to Commissioner Berman and the entire NWSL. Commissioner Berman and her team have built the NWSL into the greatest women’s soccer league globally, and we are thrilled to be part of it,” Blank said.

“There is an idiom, ‘lightning doesn’t strike twice.’ It has for us here in Marietta. Down the road, 10 years ago Atlanta United came, and then several years later, we were thrilled to hear the National Women’s Soccer League was coming to the city. What a thrill and what a journey we’ve had,” Tumlin said.

The NWSL training ground represents more than $100 million invested in the area, according to AMB Sports and Entertainment. The company says it’s investing a total $200 million in the Franklin Gateway corridor with the construction of the Atlanta United and NWSL Atlanta 2028 facilities and related infrastructure.

Those who want to learn more about becoming founding members of NWSL Atlanta 2028 can visit nwslatlanta2028.com. Those who choose membership will receive VIP status to exclusive events, access to pre-sale opportunities, exclusive content and access, and guaranteed priority and pricing.

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