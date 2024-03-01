Cold rain doesn’t dampen spirits of metro Atlanta Mega Millions players

ACWORTH, Ga. — Into each life, some rain must fall. But it can’t stop the barbecue man, Chef Shombe Jones.

“Well man, I’m like the mailman! Rain, shine, sleet, and snow. I’m gonna be here you know?” Jones said.

Jones runs his lunch counter inside Heby’s Food Mart on Floyd Road in Mableton.

No matter what the weather is, loyal customers go there for lunch and the lottery.

“It’s got a history. I’m close by,” longtime customer Daphne Freeman told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Freeman was well aware of Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot of more than $600 million.

The store has a reputation for selling winning tickets, but it’s not the only reason Freeman buys her tickets there.

“They know me. It’s called a convenience store. It’s quite convenient and we’re treated nicely when we come in,” Freeman said.

Longtime customer Vera Meredith said you can’t put a price on nice.

“You know what? The manager. He’s a nice guy,” Meredith told Petersen.

“Haile” has owned and managed the place for more than 20 years. During the 20-teens, Shombe came along.

“Barbecue and a lottery ticket go really well here. I’ve been doing it for 10 years,” Jones said. “I met you 10 years ago with the lottery. We’re still going hard with it, and this is the lucky store.”

