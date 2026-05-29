Cobb teen won’t let being in the hospital stop him from missing graduation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The team at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta wasn’t going to let being in the hospital stop a teen from missing his high school graduation.
Earlier in the school year, Semaj, a senior at South Cobb High School, survived a “horrific” car crash.
But he was determined to still graduate on time.
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So his care team at Children’s made sure he would be able to cross the stage.
They gave Semaj a huge sendoff at the hospital and one of his favorite nurses was able to help him cross the stage in a wheelchair as everyone cheered him on.
Now, Semaj plans to pursue a nursing degree.
Congrats, Semaj!
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