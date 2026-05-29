Cobb County

Cobb teen won’t let being in the hospital stop him from missing graduation

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Semaj graduating from South Cobb High School (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The team at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta wasn’t going to let being in the hospital stop a teen from missing his high school graduation.

Earlier in the school year, Semaj, a senior at South Cobb High School, survived a “horrific” car crash.

But he was determined to still graduate on time.

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So his care team at Children’s made sure he would be able to cross the stage.

They gave Semaj a huge sendoff at the hospital and one of his favorite nurses was able to help him cross the stage in a wheelchair as everyone cheered him on.

Now, Semaj plans to pursue a nursing degree.

Congrats, Semaj!

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