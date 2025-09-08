Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Cobb Parkway

KENNESAW, Ga. — Police have shut down Cobb Parkway to investigate a deadly crash in Kennesaw.
Cobb County Police confirm to Channel 2 Action News This Morning that a pedestrian was hit and killed.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Monday. Investigators have shut down part of Cobb Parkway from Old Hwy 41 to Barrett Parkway.
Police have not identified the victim or if the pedestrian was walking in or outside a crosswalk. The road remains closed as of 7:30 a.m.
