Cobb family center seeing ‘sense of urgency’ to hand out food to those in need

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As the government shutdown continues, families in Cobb County are facing increased food insecurity.

The Center for Family Resources in Cobb County is responding to the increased need by collecting over 65,000 pounds of groceries during its annual Thanks for Giving event.

“Our schools are our greatest partners, and they really have their eyes on the students that come to school hungry,” said Melanie Kagan, CEO of The Center for Family Resources. “This year is just a sense of urgency. If you haven’t signed up to donate, we need you to sign up to donate.”

The Center for Family Resources has partnered with the Cobb Schools Foundation to identify schools in need, ensuring that the food boxes contain everything needed for a week of meals, including Thanksgiving.

In addition to the Thanks for Giving program, the Center operates a food pantry that provides express boxes to families needing immediate assistance.

“I do think this week we are going to get an influx of calls for the pantry. We don’t turn away anybody,” Kagan said.

The program, which began nearly four decades ago, is supported by 41 schools and 32 businesses coordinating food drives.

As the government shutdown continues, the urgency to donate and support local food drives is critical to help families during the holiday season.

