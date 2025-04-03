Cobb couple charged with cruelty after emaciated dog found during warrant search

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say they discovered a dog in horrifying conditions while executing a search warrant.

Investigators told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they found a picture of the pit bull severely underweight in a case next to an AR-15.

The dog, Agnus, was found in bad condition while they were executing a search warrant tied to a homicide case. The search warrant for the case did not result in criminal charges, but charges were filed for the condition Agnus was in.

“One of the officers took a picture, full-time sent it to Detective Whitley, our cruelty investigator, and realized this is a cruelty case,” said Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond. “You could see at that point she was starving, she was not being fed properly.”

Police said Stephon Gaines and Edaeshia Calhoun are responsible for the severe condition they found Agnus in.

“The spine, the hips, so all the bony prominences were there the muscle loss was there from a lack of feeding as well,” Hammond said.

Calhoun is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Gaines, who is facing the same charge, is at the center of two other criminal investigations. He is accused of having a stolen gun in one case.

In another case, police say he was shooting a gun on a sidewalk.

“We always talk about the links to other crimes,” Hammond said.

Cobb County Animal Services now has a wall of all the arrests they’ve been able to make since they hired a full-time investigator in 2015.

“It’s a reminder to us of the work we are doing and how important the work is,” Hammond said.

As for Agnus, she is now happy and healthy.

“The dog was adopted by somebody from the police department,” Hammond said.

As for the search warrant police were executing when they found Agnus, Newell learned the warrant was for Calhoun. She was not charged in the case.

She is only charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

