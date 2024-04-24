Cobb County woman indicted on 28 felony animal cruelty charges

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If convicted, a Cobb County woman could serve years in prison for allegedly leaving her 31 cats inside her home to die.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Tiffany Burley on 28 counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty.

“They were horrified,” Steve Hammond, Director of Cobb County Animal Services told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Cobb County Animal Services said they will not soon forget what they saw inside Burley’s Mableton home in 2023.

“Dead cats everywhere. The place was in total disarray,” Hammond explained.

Authorities said Burley abandoned her 31 cats and left them inside her home for weeks with no food, water or even ventilation.

“When I saw the police and the first responder come out that unit, they were all pretty much stripping down,” said one of Burley’s neighbors.

Some of the pictures taken from inside the home showed the deplorable conditions the cats lived in.

Some people at the scene said the smell was so putrid, it made them ill.

“It was bad enough that our officers have to come back, call the fire department and suit up with hazmat suits and respirators,” Hammond said.

“We were all concerned because we had started to see nats inside of our own homes,” the neighbor added.

At last check, Burley remains in custody.

“Could be five years for each felony count,” Hammond said.

